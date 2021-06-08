Last year’s senior class at Bear River High School didn’t get the in-person graduation they were hoping for.
This year’s graduating class was able to get together for commencement at Memorial Gymnasium, but before they dressed up in caps and gowns, the seniors took to the streets of Tremonton and Garland to blow off some steam and celebrate the year.
A motorcade around town turned into a water fight on a day when temperatures crept into the low 90s. Administrators at the high school were waiting out front to ambush the student passersby with silly string, and the seniors returned fire with water guns and balloons, taking advantage of one last opportunity to flaunt authority before they ventured into the “real” world of adulthood.