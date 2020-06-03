The Bear River High School Class of 2020 didn’t get its traditional moment in front of the crowd, but the local community turned out in force last week to honor the graduates in its own way.
Last Thursday, the streets of Tremonton and Garland briefly turned into an impromptu outdoor graduation stage for the Bear River Bears. Graduates decorated cars with balloons, streamers and signs with messages both humorous and sentimental, driving in a designated loop as part of a motorcade meant to honor the outgoing seniors.
Cheering crowds, holding signs of their own, lined the streets to show their appreciation for all of the seniors’ hard work and upstanding representation of the red, white and black.
The ceremony ended at the high school, where faculty and staff were waiting to give the seniors a special send-off of their own. Football Coach Chris Wise shouted hearty congratulations through a bullhorn, while principal AJ Gilmore took to a microphone to emcee the festivities and offer praises.
It was a fitting tribute to a class that saw its senior year interrupted at the end, but persevered to achieve its goals in the face of unexpected adversity. Plans may allow for a graduation celebration later this summer, but in any case, the motorcade helped bring some closure to an uncertain and trying school year.