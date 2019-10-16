Wednesday, Oct. 16: Chili, corn bread, crunchy fruit salad, banana cheese cake
Thursday, Oct. 17: Salmon, baked potato, Scandinavian veggies, broccoli salad, bread, lemon cake
Friday, Oct. 18: Pork roast, potatoes and gravy, carrots, pistachio salad, roll, ice cream
Monday, Oct. 21: Chicken fried steak, potato and gravy, 5 way vegetable, cottage cheese with pears
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, Venetian veggies, Chinese salad, egg roll, fresh apple cake
Lunch is served at 12 p.m. Please call (435) 257-9455 to make reservations. The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 N. in Tremonton. Menu is subject to change.