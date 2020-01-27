The Bear River wrestling team honored its seniors in style last week, coming away with a clean sweep of Logan in Garland on Thursday, Jan. 23.
On Senior Night, the Bears won all of their matches on the evening, including eight outright winners and six walkovers.
Following Senior Night, the Bears traveled to the High Country Classic at South Summit last weekend and came away with a team first place. Individual champions were Trent Ward, River Smith, Tyler Howard and Jeshua Koch.
The wrestlers have two matches this week. First up is the last Region 11 match at Ridgeline on Wednesday, then Thursday they head to Malad, Idaho to round out the regular season.
The divisional championships are slated for Feb. 7-8 at Mountain Crest.