The Region 11 baseball season is set to culminate in dramatic fashion this week, as the two teams tied atop the standings clash in a three-game series to determine who will walk away with the region crown.
The Bears put themselves in position to win the region title by taking two out of three games with Mountain Crest last week.
The series began Tuesday in Hyrum, where Bear River scored five runs in the top of the third inning and came away with a 6-3 win. Alec Callister went 3-of-4 at the plate, and Hunter Harrow, Garrison Marble and Gehrig Marble each hit doubles and drove two runs home. Ashton Harrow struck out eight Mustangs batters in picking up the win on the mound.
The series shifted on Wednesday to Garland, where the Bears broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to claim a 3-1 win and take the series. Hunter Smoot and Gehrig Marble had two hits apiece, with RBIs from Ashton Harrow, Garrison Marble and Gehrig Marble. Hunter Harrow went the distance on the mound.
The Mustangs bounced back with a 4-2 win in Hyrum on Friday, with Jhett Roche and Hunter Harrow driving in the Bears’ only runs on the afternoon. Degan Rigby and Easton Goodliffe split time on the mound for the Bears, with Rigby taking the loss.
Last week’s results brought Bear River’s record to 17-5 overall and tied with Ridgeline for first place in Region 11 at 10-2, with Mountain Crest close behind at 9-3.
That means the race for the region title will come down to this week as the Bears and Riverhawks square off in a series that began Tuesday in Garland, heads to Millville on Wednesday, then returns to Garland on Friday.