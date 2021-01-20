It’s January, and for many people, that means it’s time to set some goals. It seems that most people either love or hate the “new year, new you” vibe, but surprise, I am one who loves it! I always take some time at the end of every year to sit down and review the goals I achieved that year and then write down my goals for the coming year. I get surprisingly excited about it!
I typically pick one goal in five different categories that I want to achieve: physical, mental, spiritual, financial and personal.
So without further ado, here are my goals for 2021:
• Physical - I’m planning to run a half marathon this year. I run at least one half-marathon in between every pregnancy as motivation to get back in shape, and since I just had a baby a few months ago, this is the year I’ll run another one.
• Mental – This year, I want to really step back from social media and only get on once a week or so. It’s hard because it seems like everything is communicated through social media (school announcements, neighborhood news, or ward updates), but it’s also a huge time waster and I am planning to change that habit.
• Spiritual – I want to start every day by listening to a General Conference talk from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For Christmas, we got an “Alexa” from Amazon, and it is amazing! It makes listening to conference talks, scriptures, music, etc. a breeze! So, if you don’t have an Alexa, I suggest you get one (not a paid ad, though I wish it was).
• Financial – This year, we want to pay off our van. We joined the “van clan” in 2020 when we had our third child, and we’d love to rid ourselves of that debt.
• Personal – I want to be more grateful this year. I have a gratitude journal, but unfortunately, I have gotten out of the habit of writing in it, so I’m hoping to change that in 2021.
In addition to accomplishing my goals, I’m also hoping to fill this year with many camping trips, fun memories, and plenty of time spent with family. In 2020, we missed out on spending a lot of time with family (cancelled family events and holidays spent at home), so I’m hoping to be able to make up for the lost time this year!
If you haven’t had a chance to sit down and decide what goals you want to achieve this year, it’s not too late! Whether you’re a goal setter or not, I hope you have a wonderful year!