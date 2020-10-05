The field is set for this week’s 4A Utah state girls tennis championships, with several Bear River players looking to make their mark in Salt Lake City.
The pairings were announced following last week’s Region 11 championships at Green Canyon, where the Bears’ Erika Olsen remained undefeated to claim one of the top seeds at state.
Green Canyon advanced all five of its positions to the championship round, allowing the Wolves to pull away from four-time defending champion Ridgeline at the Region 11 Girls Tennis Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Wolves captured its first-ever region title in the sport and finished with 138 points, 13 more than the Riverhawks.
Mountain Crest put together its best performance at a region tourney in recent memory and placed third with 95 points. Bear River was fourth with 89, followed by Logan (82) and Sky View (70).
Olsen, who didn’t even qualify for state last season, was one of only two Region 11 players to go undefeated during all of the league duals and at the tournament. The other was Green Canyon standout Ava Checketts.
For the third time this season, Olsen battled back from a set behind to defeat No. 2 seed Alli Phillips of Green Canyon — this time in the championship round at first singles. Olsen showcased an impressive all-court game in the third set en route to dispatching of Phillips, a former region titleist at No. 2 singles, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
The top five placers at each position qualified for the 4A state tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.
Friday’s first-round matchups are set, with three Bears in the singles brackets and one Bear River pair in doubles.
In first singles, No. 1 seed Olsen will take on No. 5 seed Meghan Rasmussen of Uintah in the first round. Kelby Jensen, a No. 4 seed, will represent the Bears at second singles in a match against No. 3 seed Sally Fraser of Dixie. In third singles, No. 4 seed Madison Bywater will face No. 2 seed Camryn Stanger of Crimson Cliffs.
Carisa and Shannon Epling earned a No. 4 seed for Bear River in first doubles and will play against No. 2 seed Natalie Ogden and Isabel Martin of Stansbury.
Herald Journal sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this article.