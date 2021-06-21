An incredible, home-run robbing catch in the state playoffs made Olivia Taylor a viral video star, but it wasn’t her only highlight during a season in which the senior helped her team capture Bear River High’s record-tying 10th state softball title.
Taylor was one of four Bears named to the first team in the Deseret News’ All-State 4A lists. The center fielder, who boasted a .402 batting average, .525 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, 26 RBIs and 57 runs, was also named the MVP of the 4A playoffs, due in part to her leaping catch while falling backward over the fence to deny Tooele a home run in a must-win game 2 of the championship series. Videos of the catch have garnered tens of thousands of views and plenty of publicity for Taylor, who is headed to Twin Falls, Idaho this fall to play for the College of Southern Idaho.
Also making the first team were sophomore pitcher Kate Dahle, who commanded the circle all season for the Bears, amassing a 14-6 record with a 2.16 earned-run average and 161 strikeouts; slugger McCall Maxfield, a sophomore second baseman/outfielder with a .447 batting average who hit seven home runs, nine triples, 17 doubles, 51 RBIs and scored 49 runs on the season; and junior Kynlei Nelson, a versatile left fielder and first baseman who sported a .415 batting average, .515 on-base percentage, and crossed home plate 33 times.
The softball team grabbed most of the headlines, but several other Bear River athletes also earned Deseret News honors for their efforts and accomplishments in spring sports this year.
Easton Lish was named a first-teamer on the 4A all-state baseball team. The senior, who pitched and played first base, was a force at the plate with a .467 batting average. Lish recorded 50 hits on the season, including nine doubles, two triples and 33 RBIs.
Pitcher and third baseman Ashton Harrow, a junior, was named to the second team.
The Bears fought their way into the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs, picking up a win over No. 1-seeded Desert Hills along the way.
Both the boys and girls lacrosse teams at Bear River had successful seasons that lasted into the playoffs, and one member of each team earned Deseret News recognition.
Fierce Miller, a sophomore, earned honorable mention as a defender on the boys squad while sophomore Marley Kierstead, one of the state’s most prolific scorers and passers, earned honorable mention for the girls.