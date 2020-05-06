There has been a sewing industry going on in Portage this week. Through the Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints we had the neat opportunity to sew masks for those that are serving communities in our area.
We received instructions on the justserve.org webpage to a link called “Project Protect.” Our Relief Society President Denece Tree delivered all the articles needed on Tuesday to make these masks including instructions. They were to be gathered up Friday evening. We were called to action to rally around to help in this cause. We were also reminded that Church President Nelson has asked us to be “anxiously engaged” during this time in good causes.
I was thrilled to help, so I called my friend and said “Let’s to this together!” She agreed and suggested that we could do 100 masks. “Really?” I said. “That’s a lot!” So we agreed. Tuesday came and the masks were delivered. I was ill that day, so we postponed it until the next day. My friend came over early and we got to work.
Oops! It wasn’t as easy as we thought. We kept on keeping on and pretty soon were running into problems. My sewing machine kept breaking the thread and knotting where it was not supposed to. My friend folded and folded the masks and I kept trying to get that #@!machine to work.
Denece called — or we called her, I can’t remember — and she came over to give us a tutorial. She left and took some masks, thank heavens, with her and we began again. Well, I just want to share with you that it did not go well. Try as we might, we could not move forward. Then my sewing machine lost all of the bobbin insides when I tried to change the thread. That was the end.
I texted Denece because I was too frustrated, mad and upset to talk to her. Here we were trying to do a good thing and it just would not work. We both felt really discouraged. We tried. I guess that is one thing in our favor. I believe that there were about 350 masks sent to the hospital from Portage. Way to go sisters! I guess my friend and I put in the effort.
On April 18 at 6:22 p.m., Melissa and Tyson Nielson’s sweet Emma was born. She was 7 pounds 7 ounces. Melissa said, “I was in labor 15 hours and she is worth every single second!” Congratulations Nielsons!
Our family had another sad 72 hours. Our Gretchen, black female dog, became sick last Saturday night. She could not stand and keep any sort of balance, was throwing up and we could tell she was losing her eye sight. Saturday was quite a night! She wanted me (Mom) and she is too big to hold and cuddle, but I tried to make her as comfortable as I could and finally she and I got some sleep. I wanted to rock her like you would a baby, but she was so big I could not. She passed away on Sunday morning after saying goodbye to Dad.
With loosing Bailey the week before and now this, I have had quite a time dealing. Your pets do become your family. Cooper, our border collie, has been lost with out his friends/family. He walks around the yard and inside the house, looking and smelling and looking at us with his questioning eyes. I wonder how long it will take before he gets back to a normal place.
On a brighter side, the family downstairs has a pit bull pup. FULL OF ENERGY! To say the least. Well, this family went shopping and we could hear Johnny Cash (his name) barking, howling and whining. Grant gave it a quick look outside and believed he was there. Finally I had had it and got in the car to go look for him. I drove all over town asking a few people if they had seen him. No, they had not, but they would start looking. I was upset and worried about how he got out of the yard.
Well, I got a text from Grant to come home: all was well? What did that mean? I drove into the garage and Grant came out to tell me that he had finally checked downstairs and Johnny was still in his kennel. He had been upset that he had been left alone and everyone else had gone to have some fun.
Just wondering — anyone in town giving haircuts?