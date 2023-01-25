Shed antlers

Utah’s shed antler gathering season runs from Feb. 1 to April 15. You must complete a free online course before gathering shed antlers in Utah. The course is available at wildlife.utah.gov/shedantler.

 Randall Stilson/Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

SALT LAKE CITY — Collecting shed antlers from many big game species, including deer, elk and moose, is a popular pastime in Utah. But before you head outdoors to collect shed antlers during the next few months, you are required to complete the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Antler Gathering Ethics course.

After dropping their antlers each winter, male deer, elk and moose will grow a new set of antlers starting in spring. Looking for the shed antlers is a fun activity that many Utah families enjoy. However, late winter and early spring are a tough time of year for deer, elk and moose, which is why the educational ethics course is required if you want to go “shed hunting” between Feb. 1 and April 15.


