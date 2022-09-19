shooting range

The Cache Valley Public Shooting Range in Logan will offer free admission and discounts on ammunition on Saturday, Sept. 24 to those who have valid Utah hunting or fishing licenses.

 Courtesy Photo/Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Do you have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license? If so, you can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 24 and shoot for free.

The fourth Saturday in September — which is Sept. 24 this year — is recognized across the U.S. as National Hunting and Fishing Day. It was also designated in Utah state code in 1973 for the “recognition of the substantial and continued contribution by hunters and fishermen toward the sound management of wildlife in Utah.”

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you