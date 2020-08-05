The “Storm of the Decade” hit Portage on Tuesday, July 28 at about 2:00 in the afternoon.
The Smith story goes like this: We were in Logan, leaving home about 11:30 a.m. We had set “bug bombs” upstairs and downstairs before we left and the instructions on the box said be gone from home for at least four hours. They also instructed us to close all our windows and open drawers, closets and storage areas, which we did both upstairs and down.
OK then, we had plans to take this time to get some shopping done, maybe take a ride, which we did over the Short Divide, and do some sightseeing. We took our new addition to our family, Scruffy, and we were off.
Somewhere around 2:30 p.m. I received a frantic call from Lisa L. Bingham saying that their window wells were flooding and did we have a water pump — they were getting flooded in their basement. I said that we didn’t, but gave her an idea who she could call. Then I asked her a pertinent question: “Where is the water coming from?” She replied, “FROM THE RAIN! It is coming down in buckets!”
Lisa said that it flooded into their basement, but they didn’t have carpets to deal with. I said it is sunshine and blue sky in Logan, but I could see that there were dark, heavy clouds over the mountains. I felt a little uneasy, but as we came out of Sam’s Club it started to sprinkle, but we still stopped at a park nearby to eat the pizza that we bought from Sam’s.
Leaving Logan it began to rain harder, but by the time we reached the west side of the mountains it had stopped. No worries. We took our time getting home, and even stopped a couple of places and delivered some of our pizza.
When we arrived home everything looked OK, but Grant decided he had better check downstairs just to be sure. He went down the stairs, and not a sound. I should interject that we have had several floods in our basement over the past several years. So I was waiting with bated breath to hear him say all was well. I finally shouted down, “Everything alright?” “No,” he said. “We have a flood.”
Oh, my heart sank, and we have been dealing with the problems it brought ever since. Several really great guys came and helped us in so many ways. We were able to save the carpets, but not sure about the new cabinets and kitchen drawers. We were instructed to open all drawers and they ended up catching the water coming through the window well.
I spoke with several others around town. Emily Holden said the hail had come down so fast and hard that it had made dents all over her car. Joan Startin said the wind felt like it was going to blow the house they live in away. She also got water in her basement, but it had sunk into the dirt floor and walls they have there. She said that she and Ron were coming on the freeway as the storm was raging over Portage. “It looked like there was a fog that had settled just over Portage and was not moving in any direction,” she said.
KSL weatherman Kevin Eubank reported that Portage received 1.15 inches of rain in this storm, the most for northern Utah.
I received a Facebook notification from Martina John to look at the new road that we just upgraded on 8800 West. She sent pictures of the east side of the road and the asphalt was still in place, but the gravel and filler along the side of the road had been washed away. The storm hit so hard and fast that it washed the gravel away from the road and down some ditches that are used for drainage. Thank goodness the ditches and culverts were there because I am sure they saved the flood from being even worse or causing more damage.
I drove out that night and couldn’t believe my eyes. In one place, the pipe that had been buried under a foot or so of gravel and dirt was totally exposed for about 10 feet. It won’t take a lot to get it back to where it should be, and also to add more gravel to the barrow pits and shoulders up toward the state line. As I spoke to people around town, some gardens were battered by the hail, but should recover. Other window wells filled up and were bailed out. Glen Jacobson lost a canape that was in his backyard for shade. The wind was so strong that it picked it up and threw it across the yard, and other things from his shed and porch were danced around.
It reminds me about when the wind came a few years back and affected just certain parts of Portage. Trees came down in the cemetery and peoples’ yards. They were totally blown over so that the roots were sticking out of the ground, while others were not touched.
We also had another visitor this week in our yard. One of our dogs started barking wildly at the south fence of our backyard. He was jumping and carrying on, REALLY upset. He finally got hold of a rock chuck or prairie dog, not sure what it was, and bit it and the animal bit him back. It was stuck under our gas tank and eventually died. WOW, what a summer so far …
One more thing before I leave you. A beautiful white dog (looked like a lab mix) was found at the park last Wednesday. Someone had left him tied up to a tree with a choke collar. Makayla Baum let me know that she had taken him home and gave him water and food, but she didn’t know what to do with him. I told her to bring him down to our house and we would call the sheriff’s department and find out what to do.
The decision was made that he would go to the animal rescue and they would also put him on their internet site to see if the owners could be found and that he could be adopted in two weeks. It was so hard not to just keep him, but like the sheriff said, we needed to follow the law. It was pretty obvious that he was left there on purpose, and I really cannot understand how people can be that unfeeling.
Have a great week!