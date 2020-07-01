Caden Bowcutt got a late start on his high school rodeo career, but he has made the most of it.
Bowcutt, who recently graduated from Bear River High, capped off an unusual senior year by winning the trap shoot competition at the Utah High School Finals Rodeo, held in Hurricane in southern Utah after the event was initially canceled at its usual venue in Heber City.
A lifelong resident of Tremonton, he started going deer hunting with his father, Brett, at age five. He’s been comfortable shooting from a young age, but didn’t learn about competitive trap shooting until about five years ago. He started shooting with the Cache Valley Crushers club in Logan, and then discovered the high school rodeo club during his junior year at BRHS.
Caden found out he had a knack for hitting the clay pigeons, placing third at last year’s high school finals. While his overall score wasn’t enough to send him to the national competition, it got him into the Silver State competition in Nevada, where he beat out a couple dozen others to take the title.
“I’ve placed first in seven or eight competitions, but Silver State was the first big competition I took first in,” he said.
The win in Nevada boosted his confidence going into this year, where he took the state title last month despite the cancellation of all spring shoots due to the coronavirus.
He was outside working on a sprinkler system one day when he got a phone call from a friend informing him that the state high school finals had been canceled. Since Bowcutt was leading in the standings at the time, the cancellation meant he would have already been state champion.
Two weeks later he learned that the finals were back on after finding a new venue, but he couldn’t practice since his local gun range, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, was still closed. The facility reopened just two weeks before the competition was scheduled, so he got in as much practice as he could.
“It’s been my home away from home,” he said.
In Hurricane, he trusted his training and instincts to beat out the competition.
In the trap shooting event, contestants shoot five shots each from five different stations, at a distance of 16 yards, with the first and last stations being the most difficult due to the sharper angles.
At each station, the angle of the clay pigeon, or “bird” is different, “so you pretty much have to be ready for whatever’s coming,” Caden said.
When ready, the shooter says “pull,” and the pigeon is shot out from the machine.
“You want to be able to shoot the birds right before they hit their peak,” he said.
Aside from the shiny belt buckle and brand new shotgun he received as prizes, Bowcutt’s first-place finish also qualified him for the National High School Finals Rodeo later this month in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Now that the shooting range is open, he’s practicing as much as his schedule will allow in hopes of bringing home even more, and more prestigious, hardware.
He said Utah is full of sharpshooters, so having strong competition may be the best preparation for showcasing his talents on the national stage. Last year, three of the top 15 finishers in the trap shoot were from Utah, including the top two finishers.
“Utah’s got some pretty good competition for trap,” he said. “I’m hoping to go out there and just give it my all.”
The 12-gauge shotgun he uses in competitions is a gun he won in a raffle at his first competition, and is the same one he plans to use at nationals.
His dad said it was clear early on that Caden had the ability to compete with the best.
“He’s always been able to shoot,” Brett said. “We’d be out hunting, just goofing around, and he could beat all the adults.”
While it isn’t a career plan, Bowcutt said he plans to keep up competitive trap shooting, participating in local competitions mostly for fun, but also for bragging rights. In the meantime, he’s preparing to go to Bridgerland Technical College to become certified as an electrician, and has no plans to leave his hometown of Tremonton.
“It’s one place I’ll probably never leave,” he said. “This is the place I call home, and I just love the country and everything about it.”
While he has had a lot of mentors, Caden singles out his dad as the person who has helped him the most on his journey.
“He’s the one that taught me everything I know,” he said, but wanted make one point clear.
“I can still outshoot him,” he added with a laugh.