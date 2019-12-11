Fog. Have you ever wondered how you would explain fog to someone that has never lived in it? There are different kinds of fog throughout the country. California has what’s called “Tooley” fog, which is dangerous simply because you can not see even the hood of your car let alone what is in front of you.
We have fog around our area for different reasons, but mostly high pressure around warm water with cold air. Portage fog, and I hear a lot in Box Elder County had it, started last Wednesday. What a wonderful surprise to wake up to. When you can’t see the mountains either to the east or the west, you know that you are in it. The thing that I can’t comprehend is why don’t people slow down when something is blocking the sight of traffic in front of you and of traffic coming toward you? In my opinion it would save a lot of anxiety and accidents. Don’t get me wrong — it can be beautiful right along with snow if you are home looking out your window or traveling using caution and good sense.
We have had a special visitor around town the last couple of weeks. He is small and dressed in green and red with a red and green hat and striped socks. He is known as the Christmas Elf and he is hiding around town for all the kids to find as they ride the bus. If the children take a picture with him and post it on the #portagechristmaself, the family that has the most pictures gets a treat for the whole family. He will be hiding every day until Dec. 21. I heard this morning at church that he was hiding out in front of the church so any children coming might be able to see him. The children have been so excited! The elf told me that the children have very sharp eyes! Keep an eye out, Portage, because he is on the loose!
The Portage Community Christmas Party was Friday, Dec. 7. It was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Seventy or 80 people including children came from all over town and some guests. The Primary children sang “Samuel Tells of Baby Jesus” and “ I Feel My Savior’s Love.” The activity day girls sang “Mela Kalikimaka” and did a Hawaiian dance with it that was taught by Cathryn Munns. Pauline and Sophia Moses played Christmas songs on their recorders.
The smells of ham, potatoes, corn, rolls and salad were coming from the kitchen and those children were really hungry! Finally, it was time to eat. Of course the children wanted to go for the dessert first, but were headed in the direction of the main course. Reportedly there were 20 different kinds of desserts to tempt the crowd.
After dinner everyone started singing “Here Comes Santa Claus” and Santa came in the door. All of the children were over-the-top excited! The line was long to Santa’s lap for all of the them to tell him their wishes. One little girl had sticky notes with her wish list, so she wouldn’t forget a thing!
Val Gibbs, who is in his 60s, I think, even sat on Santa’s lap. I asked Val later about it and he said Santa said “I bet I know what you want for Christmas!” Val said “how would you know?” Santa said “because I know things like that. I know that your red car died a few months ago and I bet you are going to ask for a new one!”
“You’re right!” Said Val “and I hope I get my wish!”