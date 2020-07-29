Alex Munns and Sidni Braithwaite will be getting married on August 5, 2020.
Alex is the son of Clint and Brenda Munns (Garland), and Sidni is the daughter of Jennifer Braithwaite (Mapleton) and Brian Braithwaite (Midvale).
Alex graduated from Bear River High School in 2011 and Sidni graduated from Maple Mountain High School in 2013.
Alex graduated from Utah State in December 2019 with his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. Sidni graduated from Utah State in May 2020 with her degree of Master of Education in Psychology.
They will be living in Garland.
On Monday, August 3, an open house will be held to celebrate Alex and Sidni’s marriage at Hidden Gardens, 120 S. 100 E, Fielding, Utah. It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. and we ask that you park on 100 East.
The couple would love for anyone to join in celebration, but understand that current situations may not allow for everyone to join. The couple is registered at Amazon and Elevate Credit Union, previously known as Box Elder Credit Union.