Kaysie Winward, daughter of Daina and Jen Winward of Garland, has accepted a call to serve in the Washington Kennewick Mission. She will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at 175 S. Main St., Garland. She will enter the MTC on Jan. 8.