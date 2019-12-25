MISS Winward

Kaysie Winward, daughter of Daina and Jen Winward of Garland, has accepted a call to serve in the Washington Kennewick Mission. She will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at 175 S. Main St., Garland. She will enter the MTC on Jan. 8.

