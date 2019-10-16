The Bear River football team was able to keep it close for a quarter against region-leading Sky View.
In the second quarter, the wheels fell off as the Bears surrendered 21-points in a 35-0 loss to the Bobcats. The Bears will need a short memory, as they have a quick turnaround game, playing Clearfield at home on Wednesday in Garland. Clearfield, a 6A team, is coming off a 41-7 loss to Syracuse. The Falcons are 1-8 on the season and looking to find some momentum going into the playoffs.
In the Sky View game, the Bears were nursing many injuries and were sitting many starters. The defense played well through the first quarter, but was unable to stop the athletic and talented Bobcat gridders on a consistent basis.
The first quarter ended with the Bobcats leading 7-0 with the Bears having their chances. Turnovers and penalties cost the Bears on consecutive series, and the miscues led to Bobcat scoring drives.
The Bears’ running game was spotty, and senior quarterback Ren Fonnesbeck was pressured on every passing attempt. At the end of the first half, Sky View had a commanding 28-0 lead. The Bobcats were celebrating senior night, and a win would give them back-to-back Region 12 titles. With the game in hand, Sky View tacked on a score in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 35-0. The Bear offense still struggled and in the fourth quarter, both teams were able to clear the benches and play younger athletes.
The Bears will look to beat Clearfield at home on a fall break game. The game will have added importance, as the Bears’ RPI rating will increase with a victory. Come and enjoy the final home game of 2019, at 7 p.m. tonight at Bear Field.