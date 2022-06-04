With fireworks, stirring speeches, and all the pomp and circumstance befitting a group of young women and men who withstood the rigors of high school under the shadow of a global pandemic, the Bear River High School Class of 2022 gathered one last time for its graduation ceremony on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
Ideal weather provided the perfect backdrop as the graduates strode across the turf at Bear Field in front of thousands of family members and friends, some kissing a hand before kneeling to touch the logo at the center of the field before taking their seats.
“Now we are presented opportunities to make our voice heard,” Class Valedictorian Victoria Cottrell told her fellow graduates as the sun began to set over the proceedings. “Some use their voice to diminish and tear down, only adding to the chaos of the world. But we will choose to use our voice to lift and build, making a positive difference wherever we go.”
The evening’s keynote address came courtesy of Athletic Director Van Park, whose moving speech marked the end of a 34-year career in education, the last 27 of those years spent at Bear River High.
Park told the graduates about the “lost arts” in today’s society — encouragement, service and gratitude — three things that, if practiced regularly, will be the keys to lasting success and happiness.
“I can promise you that if you encourage others, you serve others, you look to show gratitude to others, and then throw in a little hard work, every day won’t be great, but every day you will feel like you matter.”
Other speakers at last Wednesday’s ceremonies including longtime teacher Clair Schenk, who is also retiring after 34 years in teaching; Box Elder School Board Member Tiffani Summers; Class of 2022 Salutatorian Will Rhodes; and several other graduates who served as leaders of their classmates throughout their time at the school.
After all the speeches and the formal awarding of diplomas, the evening wrapped up with a fireworks display, followed by the celebratory tossing of the four-cornered hats. Friends and family joined the graduates on the field to revel in the moment and capture it in pictures. Then the members of another graduating class at Bear River High School went their separate ways, armed with knowledge and experience to help them write the next chapters of their lives.