More than 130 golfers and 20 volunteers supported the 2nd annual Skyway for Kids golf tournament in Tremonton, Utah, August 3. The tournament was the second major fund-raising event coordinated by Alex and Jami Lewis and will benefit families with financial needs because of children with medical hardships.
This effort came about because a young friend of the Lewis’, Blaykelynn Jo, better known as “Miss B” to her family and friends, was undergoing treatments for ALL (Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia), which tugged at the heartstrings of the couple. Two years ago, family and friends organized a dinner auction to raise funds specifically to help Miss B and her mom, Baillee, with medical expenses. Alex added a last-minute donation option at the event by announcing he would let Miss B shave his shoulder length hair and long beard if an additional $500 was raised. The community members answered the call and Alex is now bald and beardless and has committed to Miss B he would “be clean” until she was.
Last year Alex and Jami organized a golf tournament at Skyway Golf Course, which included a raffle and extra hole contests, and nearly $10,000 was raised. Those funds went directly to Primary Children’s Hospital to help children battling cancer.
As a result of the overwhelming response in 2018, Alex felt it was important to keep the money raised this year in Box Elder County to give back to the community. Thereby the idea of “That One Hug” was formed. Alex and Jami have filed paperwork for the new “That One Hug” Foundation to be a 501©3, in order to manage funds raised and appropriate them as needed to assist with the financial burden associated with a child’s illness or disease.
Over 58 corporate and individual sponsors contributed to the success of this year’s event, including Skyway Golf Course’s manager, Devin Kidman, who donated the course and clubhouse for the day. Many of the sponsors donated raffle or auction items, and some sponsored holes or provided prizes during the tournament.
The 2019 Skyway for Kids tournament raised over $13,000 and the Lewis’ would like to express their gratitude to all who contributed or participated in this year’s event. See That One Hug Foundation on Facebook for more information.