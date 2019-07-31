A long list of local businesses and individuals came together to support a tradition at Skyway Golf Course aimed at getting more young people interested in golf and staying that way.
On Thursday, July 18, dozens of kids ranging in age from six to 18 turned out for the annual Junior Golf Tournament, organized by local golf enthusiasts Pam and Dave Shaw.
The golfers were split into four age groups for both boys and girls. In addition to awarding the top finishers in each age group (see photo captions), putting and long drive competitions were held.
In the putting competition, winners were Scarlet Wood and Shogun Adams in the six- to nine-year-old division; Sarah Pace and Daxton Lish in the 10-11-year-old division; Presley Samuth and Jexton Brodrero in the 12-13-year-old division; and Morgan Rose and Preston Goring among the 14-to-18-year olds.
Long drive champions were Jacee Christensen and Shogan Adams (6-9 years); Jandee Hawkes and Cutler Christensen (10-11 years); Tylee Bennett and Jexton Bodrero (12-13 years); and Morgan Rose and Jarrett Giles (14-18 years).
Business sponsors for the event included Helo-Wood Helicopter Inc., Miller Gas, HLS Construction, Bear River Natatorium, Toads Fun Center, Kent’s, and Post Consumer Brands.
Individual sponsors included Terrell Burnett, Reed Stokes, Jim Cornwall, Pat and Gwen Johnson, Jim and Teri Holmgren, Joel and Laura Wood, Dave and Pam Shaw, Kelly Stimpson, Mike Allred, Kenny Allred, Todd and Chris Kay, Jason and Cami Rose, Stephanie Shaw, Ron and Faye Clark, Don and Deann Anderson, Ron Oki, Craig Anderson, Tom and Debbie Stokes, Bart Bingham, Joel and Angie Ramsdell, Jim and Holly Thomas, Mike Rose, Jeff Fronk, Brian and Alicia Ward, Ryan Giles, Kenny and Karen Jones, Randy Kent, Gordy and Melanie Young, Tyler and Cindy Pugsley, and Alex and Jami Lewis.