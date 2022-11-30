People look at the elk while on a horse drawn sleigh ride at Hardware Ranch in 2011. After a two year pause, the ever-popular seasonal sleigh rides at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area are set to return starting Dec. 2.
After a two year pause, the ever-popular seasonal sleigh rides at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in Cache County are set to return.
The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources delivered the news Tuesday, adding that Haviland’s Old West Adventures will be providing the horse-drawn rides on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Dec. 2.
Rides begin at 10 a.m. and will wrap up of 4:30 p.m. each weekend through Feb. 12. Concessions will also be available, the release states, along with educational opportunities at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re excited to be able to offer the sleigh rides again at the Hardware WMA and to have Haviland’s as our partner in these efforts,” said Brad Hunt, the DWR’s manager of the Hardware WMA, in the release. “We know they’ll do a great job.”
Troy Haviland, the owner of Haviland’s Old West Adventures, said he had been in the commercial horse business for around 40 years and his company mainly supplies western horse riding experiences to folks in the corporate world. Though the business is based in Arizona, he and his wife both grew up in Cache Valley and maintain roots in the area.
When asked how many horses he would be bringing this year, Haviland responded this way:
“As many as we need,” he laughed.
Currently, he said the plan was to bring five teams of horses — 10 horses for five sleighs or wagons — but the popularity of the rides may require more.
“It’s exploding,” Haviland said, speaking on the response to the news of horse-drawn rides returning to the WMA. “Phone’s ringing off the hook.”
According to the news release, large crowds are expected this winter and those looking for shorter lines might consider visiting on a Sunday.
“Fewer people visit the WMA on Sundays, so you can typically get on a sleigh faster,” Hunt said in the release.
Haviland said he was hopeful to provide enough horse- and man-power to reduce wait times from years past.
“Come and see us,” Haviland said.
The sleigh rides were initially paused in 2020 to limit individuals’ exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic. In 2021, the rides were stalled again — this time, due to an overall lack of hay needed to feed the horses and elk. The drought conditions at the time resulted in a hay deficit of around 230 tons.
Ending this year’s sleigh rides early on Feb. 12, according to the news release, is intended to reduce the risk of spreading Brucellosis among the elk. Though Brucellosis has not been detected in Utah, the disease is spread during late winter and early spring.
The elk are fed to mitigate migration into the valley, and ending the season early “should disperse the elk and cause them to leave the ranch early” reducing the risk of elk traveling to and fro potentially spreading the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.