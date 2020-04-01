I asked several people how did they think the world situation is affecting us here in Portage? First, I believe that we are in a unique situation. Even though the pandemic and global supply affects us, we are better suited to pull through the crisis maintaining a positive outlook. I think it’s the combination of having higher supplies of food and goods, our ability to be outside and maintain a distance from others, or just small-town good attitude.
People are way too lackadaisical. They're not taking it seriously enough here in town. We still have that small-town outlook for your neighbor but have never had this in our own backyard before, so we need to wake up.
I don't think it is changing us too dramatically. People are just following the guidelines and staying home when possible. Neighbors are finding ways to reach out and make sure others are okay and keep some normalcy. Also, it is affecting us differently in that our houses and yards are further apart with more freedom to move about.
A disadvantage is that we live farther away from stores, and driving to find out if we are lucky or unlucky if they have what we need.
We have the same worries and what-ifs about the virus. We all need to have faith together that we will overcome. This is something we must endure at the present time. I love the Native American spirit. Healing Mother Earth and showing more kindness and a lot less selfishness would be great.
I am worried about what this is doing to our economy. What it is doing to 401(k)s and people losing their employment. The stock market is really having a struggle and I’m also worried about retirees.
I have enjoyed seeing and hearing the interactions of the community helping each other without direct contact. I feel good that the House and Senate have become bipartisan and doing something on behalf of the people. We have needed the community, state and the country coming together and working together to overcome this experience.
I think the biggest thing is the unknown. How bad is this going to get? Will it affect us here in the country as bad as it is in the city?
It is a change not to have church services on Sunday or any other church meetings. What a special experience to have it in homes with close friends. Thanks to all who shared their thoughts and feelings with us.
We have some very sad news that happened recently in Portage. Charlie Hannold (Lisa L. Bingham's Father) died of a heart attack on Sunday, March 22. He was born June 17, 1933. He was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania. Many of us knew him here in Portage and he was quite a character!
The family was sitting at the table when it happened. Our Portage EMTs were there so quickly and the family wants to thank them. They were so impressed, especially with Cyndi Tree! The comment was, “She was really a bad-ass EMT!” They appreciated all who were there to help. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Tremonton, but he was gone when they arrived. It was always such a pleasure to have him come to our house and visit! He truly is part of our family, as is Lisa.
He came to see us on Thursday and when he was ready to leave, as usual, I wanted a hug. But I had the sniffles and told him I would get two next time. He said “I will be back soon!” Grant and I will miss him very much. Even our dogs knew that he was family and would never bark, but were so glad to see him! Our prayers and thoughts go out to Lisa and her family.