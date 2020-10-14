Woke up this morning wondering just what you would like to hear about this little town. Would you be interested if I told you a herd of wild horses came into Portage and spread out to find food and water wherever they could, and people were amazed to see these beautiful animals striding by their homes?
I wish I had these kinds of stories to tell. The things that happen in a small town are sometimes appreciated because they are small, like our dogs Cooper and Scruffy going to the groomers and coming home looking so much better. They got a treat at Wendy’s on the way home — one junior patty of hamburger and a cup full of ice water each, which was gone in about two seconds. When we got home Cooper had a disagreement with the neighbors dog, but we got it all straightened out. They are usually friends. Cooper probably smelled different.
Some things happen to all of us as life goes on. Health problems, food shortages, children leaving for college, family deaths or births, jobs lost, needy families, and the list goes on and on. What would you as readers REALLY want to hear about?
Box Elder County Roads Supervisor Bill Gilson came last week and we took a ride around town. Plans were made to have the “dura-patcher” machine come from the county to fill holes and smooth them out before the winter months. I am looking for some help from some strong (young or not so young) men who could help with some asphalting. Give me a call if you could help, please.
I have been so grateful for all the help I see going on around town. Doing good deeds to your neighbors whether you like them or not. Being kind and understanding and going out of your way to do nice things. Just plain getting along, welcoming, obeying the speed limits (?), finding the good that the town is doing, or helping out when you can.
Glad to see all the work going forth at Darryl’s house so that he will be able to come home soon. Give them a honk as you go by and let them know we send our love and are thinking about them.
Oh, I wanted to let you know that there are three street lights that will be fixed around town by the time you read this. Please, if you see one having trouble, as in flickering on and off or dark, not working, etc., give me a call.
Don’t forget to look around and see all the beautiful colors as the season changes. Soon the snow will be here and we might be complaining about the roads or shoveling out our driveways. We will have to wear jackets and warm up cars. So enjoy where we are in the seasons and enjoy its beauty.
In a small town there is not always something exponential to write about. People are people and, in my view, we need to “all get along.” Good and bad, happy or sad, we ALL have something going on that we are dealing with that seems monumental! KINDNESS toward all of the people in our town would and does go a long way. Maybe it boils down to we are all human and we each have problems of every kind.
Oh, I almost forgot, I have not forgotten the “Portage Then and Now” book. I know you’re thinking “OK, heard this before.” Won’t give excuses, but have not forgot.
Have a great week, and don’t forget it is town council meeting tonight!