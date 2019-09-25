In 2017, I shot one of the bigger bucks that I have killed.
It was my oldest son and nephew’s first chance to hunt big game in the archery season. We were driving over to an area we planned on hunting for the evening. When I noticed a really nice buck feeding in the nice green grass by a spring, I pulled over, and got out to talk to the boys sitting the back to make a plan of attack to see if we could a chance at him.
I saw my truck door closing, and didn’t want it to slam and run the deer off. So I reached out to catch the door behind me. However there was too much momentum and the door closed tight, smashing my fingers in the process. I was jumping around trying not to scream, while trying to open the door, and get my fingers out. After all that commotion, he was still there. The stalk didn’t work out though, and he got away.
It turned to be a good hunt for my son and nephew, though. Both of them were able to get it done, and killed a buck during their first archery season. They shot their deer about 12 hours apart, and could not have been more excited about this. I thought it was pretty cool that two 12-year-old cousins on their first hunt killed one with a bow. I remember saying to my dad did he ever think that would happen? He laughed, and said no. I figured we would have been going to town to buy them more arrows. It was a hunt none of us will ever forget.
About a week later me and my dad were back in action, this time by ourselves where could get more serious about hunting. We had tried hard for two or three days, but had no luck. After several encounters and no luck, we decided to make a different plan. I remember telling my dad “why don’t we go over to the area where I slammed my fingers in the door. Maybe we can get lucky, and see that buck again.” He said sure, lets give it a try.
So later on that evening we headed back to the area of the infamous finger smashing. As we were headed over there, I was feeling optimistic. I just had a feeling that we were going to be able to have another chance at this buck. As we got close the excitement started to build, and I just wanted to know if he was there, because the two other times I checked he was nowhere to be seen. As we came to a stop, I brought up my binoculars. Much to my surprise, he was standing and feeding in the exact same area as before. Now it was go time, and I couldn’t believe I was going to get another chance at this deer.
As I exited the truck to make my stalk there was another truck stopped behind us watching me get ready to make a stalk. I knew they had seen me so I wasn’t worried about them. I tried motioning them to leave the area, but to no avail. So I thought “well maybe I can move towards my dad,” and started my stalk.
I moved through the cover slow and quiet as possible, with my heart racing more and more the closer I got. This whole time, though, that truck would not move, which had me worried they would push him out. Since they weren’t moving, I figured he must still be there.
When I got within about 20 yards from where the opening was, I noticed the truck was pulling off. I thought those guys messed this up for me and the buck left, but I figured I might as well check.
As the frustration built and disappointment built, I was turning to leave. Then I heard a noise and caught some movement out of the corner of my eye. There he was, broadside at 40 yards. As I was trying to calm myself I realized I only had a small window between two branches to shoot through. So I decided “here is my chance I have to take it. If I move for a better shot he will leave.”
I raised my bow, took aim, and did as my dad always told — pick a small spot to shoot at. As the arrow released it was like slow motion. I watched my arrow clear the window, and make a direct hit in the lungs. The deer ran about five yards, went down, then got back up and ran right toward me. He came to his final resting place on the other side of the tree I was standing by for cover. I couldn’t believe that it worked out, and I had successfully taken this deer.
As I walked over to my dad’s direction, I came up with a plan. When we met up I said “I can’t believe those guys stopped and moved that deer out even though they seen me making a move on him.” I could see the disappointment in his eyes.
As we caught our breath and took a minute to check our equipment, I said “too bad for them it didn’t work.” He said “what?”
“Yeah he’s down about 100 yards from where we are standing,” I said.
“I can’t believe that,” he said. “You got the second chance on the buck your fingers got smashed in the door trying to get an opportunity on.”