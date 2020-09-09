It was a rough start to Region 11 play for the Bear River High girls’ soccer team last week as they took on the top two teams in the region.
Hosting Ridgeline on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Bears never really found their groove. The visiting Riverhawks, on the other hand, netted four goals in each half to come away with an 8-0 victory on the road.
Bear River regrouped for a road trip to play Green Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 3. This match was closer, but the end result was the same as the home team prevailed, 3-0.
With the first week of region play in the books, the Bears sat in sixth place with a region record of 0-2-0 and an overall mark of 1-4-1.
Heading into this week, Ridgeline and Green Canyon sat atop the Region 11 standings at 2-0-0. Sky View was at 1-1-0, followed by Logan and Mountain Crest at 0-1-1.
This week for the Bears featured just one match, a road game against Sky View on Sept. 8. Bear River returns to its home pitch for two matches next week, hosting Mountain Crest on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Logan on Thursday, Sept. 17.