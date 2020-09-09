GSOC vs Ridgeline

The Bear River girls’ soccer team hosted Ridgeline High on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

 Leader/Jeff DeMoss

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was a rough start to Region 11 play for the Bear River High girls’ soccer team last week as they took on the top two teams in the region.

Hosting Ridgeline on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Bears never really found their groove. The visiting Riverhawks, on the other hand, netted four goals in each half to come away with an 8-0 victory on the road.

Bear River regrouped for a road trip to play Green Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 3. This match was closer, but the end result was the same as the home team prevailed, 3-0.

With the first week of region play in the books, the Bears sat in sixth place with a region record of 0-2-0 and an overall mark of 1-4-1.

Heading into this week, Ridgeline and Green Canyon sat atop the Region 11 standings at 2-0-0. Sky View was at 1-1-0, followed by Logan and Mountain Crest at 0-1-1.

This week for the Bears featured just one match, a road game against Sky View on Sept. 8. Bear River returns to its home pitch for two matches next week, hosting Mountain Crest on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Logan on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.