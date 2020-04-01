As we all are very much aware, COVID-19 is changing our everyday life. There seem to be shortages everywhere, on multiple items. In an effort to help his friends and neighbors, Bryce’s Auto in Honeyville will be giving away free toilet paper (one roll per family) all day to anyone who shows him this column or says Lainie sent them, today only (April 1). Small miracles like this is what keeps a smile on my face.
Also, because of social distancing Honeyville will be changing its annual Easter Egg Hunt with a coloring contest open to all Honeyville resident youth 0-18 years of age. Visit honeyvillecity.org and print your coloring page, color it nicely, then on Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the city will have a drive-thru contest drop and treat pick-up! Please join the fun and spread the word.
A big THANK YOU to the school district, cooks and bus drivers who were making and delivering breakfast and lunches. It was a fun distraction to our new temporary normal. This week is officially spring break, so no meals will be provided. Next week breakfast and lunches will be available to all youth 0-18 years old, but you will need to pick them up between 11 a.m. and noon. Children must be present to pick up meals. The closest school to Honeyville serving meals is Century Elementary. A full list of participating schools is on the district web site.
The Honeyville City Council is still figuring out how they are going to do city cleanup this year. More details to come.
Attention parents of seniors: with school closures and social distancing, I would like to spotlight our seniors from Honeyville. If you would like your youth in the paper, email me at lainies@frontier.com