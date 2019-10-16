Socialism does not happen all at once, council members, Tom Peterson, DJ Bott and Mark Thompson allowed more socialism to come into Brigham City by voting to approve Bob Cosgrove and Kelly Driscoll's Concert series event request, which will allow them to borrow $12,000 from Brigham City. Where does Brigham City get it's money to loan out to others? Taxes! Is this what the city should be doing with your tax dollars? No!
Council member, Alden Farr, was very concerned that this would open the door for others to come to the city and request a loan. Brigham City is now in the banking business and the Mayor and council members are the board of directors controlling who and who will not get your tax dollars in the form of a government city approved loan.
What happens if the event fails? Are the citizens left holding the financial debt this concert series incurs? Yes, just like the other business ventures Brigham City has entered into, causing the citizens to be pushed into further debt.
This is not the proper role of the government and the request should have been declined. Bob Cosgrove and Kelly Driscoll should have been told to go to a bank for their loan so if the event fails, then the citizens are not left holding the financial debt. Bob Cosgrove and Kelly Driscoll should not follow through with obtaining this loan from the city, so that they will not put at risk their fellow neighbors money.
I would like to thank Ron Nelson of Willard for his compliment as defining me as a true patriot. We need patriots to stand against all the socialism our representatives keep embracing. Each citizen can help by choosing not to attend any of these concert series events, help fight against the improper use of our tax dollars.
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City