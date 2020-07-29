Organizers pulled off a successful Tremonton City Days last week after making several adjustments to enhance public safety. While many traditional elements of the annual celebration were absent this year due to safety precautions, the party still drew revelers from Tremonton and around the Bear River Valley. A line of food trucks offered an array of tasty offerings, and a fireworks show capped things off Saturday night at Jeanie Stevens Park. Other events included lawn games, a softball tournament and home run derby, a pickleball tournament, a drive-in movie at the fairgrounds and a city-wide scavenger hunt.
