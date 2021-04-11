Two non-region opponents were no problem last week for the Bear River softball team, which extended its current winning streak to seven games as the girls prepare for some tough competition this week.
The Bears traveled to Farmington on Wednesday, April 7 and came away with a 7-2 win, taking a commanding lead after scoring five runs in the third inning. Carlee Miller and Oaklie Maxfield both hit doubles, and Kate Dahle earned the win in the circle.
Friday afternoon brought Box Elder to Garland, and Bears turned the Bees away in four and a half innings as they cruised to an 11-0 victory over their cross-valley rivals. The third inning was once again the charm, as the Bears scored seven runs to put the game out of reach.
Olivia Taylor homered and brought in two runs, while pitcher Dahle once again got the win in addition to hitting a double.
Last week’s wins improved the Bears’ overall record to 9-3 as they head into what is shaping up to be a challenging week. After hosting Green Canyon on Tuesday, Bear River is scheduled to play Tooele on Wednesday in Garland. The Buffaloes (8-2, 4-0) headed into this week ranked No. 1 in the 4A classification by the Deseret News, which had Bear River in the No. 3 spot behind Snow Canyon.
After Wednesday’s clash of perennial powerhouse programs, the Bears head to Hyrum on Friday for a high-stakes contest with Mountain Crest in which the winner will claim sole possession of first place in Region 11.