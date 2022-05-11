The Lady Bears are well on their way to a first-round playoff bye, and the defending state champions are aiming for nothing short of a repeat.
The Bear River softball team needed two more wins last week to secure an undefeated run through the Region 11 schedule and the girls came through, starting with a 14-2 road win over Sky View on Wednesday.
In Smithfield, McCall Maxfield hit two home runs and the Bears amassed 11 hits in another dominant performance over the Bobcats. Kate Dahle and Jordyn Warren split time in the circle and combined for 11 strikeouts, limiting Sky View to three hits. The Bobcats’ only runs came on Cambria Davis’ two-shot homer off of Warren in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The stage was set for a Friday showdown in Garland with Ridgeline, which still had a chance to claim a share of the region title, and the Riverhawks gave Bear River its toughest test of the season in region play.
The visitors led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but that’s when the Bear bats came alive with five runs, including Maxfield’s two-run homer that essentially sealed the game. Dahle closed the deal in the final two innings, striking out 11 batters in the course of pitching a complete game as the Bears came out on top, 7-4.
After hitting a double that scored a run against Sky View, freshman Bella Douglas continued her late-season emergence at the plate, going 2-for-3 and driving in two crucial runs.
Before turning their attention to the state tournament, the Bears were set to play their annual grudge match against Box Elder on Monday in Brigham City.
The final 4A standings, RPI rankings and tournament bracket were set to be released at 9 a.m. Wednesday. As the top-ranked team in 4A, the Bears are virtually guaranteed a first-round bye. They won’t play again until the bracket round begins on May 18 at the Canyons Softball Complex in St. George, where they will continue their quest for a record-high 11 state championships.