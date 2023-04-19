Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bear River softball team is making up for lost time after several early-season games were postponed or canceled due to late-season snow.

The Bears finally got to play in front of their home fans starting Monday, April 10, which also marked the start of Region 11 play as they hosted Ridgeline. The visiting Riverhawks pulled out a nailbiter, escaping Garland with a 10-9 win.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.