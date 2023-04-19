The Bear River softball team is making up for lost time after several early-season games were postponed or canceled due to late-season snow.
The Bears finally got to play in front of their home fans starting Monday, April 10, which also marked the start of Region 11 play as they hosted Ridgeline. The visiting Riverhawks pulled out a nailbiter, escaping Garland with a 10-9 win.
Bear River held a 5-3 advantage after four innings, but Ridgeline surged ahead with three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth. The Bears rallied with three runs in the seventh, but came up one short in the end.
Green Canyon came to town later in the day, and the Bears took out their frustration from earlier, scoring nine runs in the third inning and sending the Wolves packing in a 12-1 rout.
Tuesday brought Mountain Crest to Garland, and Bear River pulled out a narrow 4-2 win
Stepping out of region play for a day, the Bears hosted a familiar foe in Tooele on Wednesday. The Bears and Buffaloes have had some epic battles in recent years, but this was not one of them as the home team blanked the visitors, 10-0 as the mercy rule ended the game after 4 1/2 innings.
The busy week finished Friday with a visit from Logan. The Bears jumped on the Grizzlies early with two runs in the bottom of the first. Bear River would end up scoring in all five innings, platting three in the second and fourth.
Bear River finished with 11 hits. Kaya Towne led the way with three base knocks, three RBIs, two runs and a triple. Bear River had three triples and two doubles in the game. Kate Dahle struck out 12 to earn the win in the circle.
This week, the Bears (8-2, 3-1) hosted Box Elder on Monday and Sky View on Tuesday. Wednesday brings another nonconference matchup with Herriman coming to town, followed by a trip to Millville where the Bears will look to get revenge against Ridgeline on Friday evening.
