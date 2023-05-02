...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Bear River softball team honored seniors Baylee Sorensen (left) and Kate Dahle before the Bears’ game against Snow Canyon on Friday, April 28.
Courtesy Photo/Taylie Nessen Photography via Bear River High School Athletics
Working furiously to make up for lost time due to the late winter weather, the Bear River softball team went without a day off last week, taking on three Region 11 foes and a host of nonconference opponents as the regular season begins to wind down.
The extra-busy week started Monday with a trip to Spanish Fork, where the Bears came away with a gratifying 7-6 win in eight innings, handing the 5A powerhouse Dons just their second loss of the season.
Bear River jumped out early with a 5-1 lead in the first inning and added another run in the second, but Spanish Fork worked its way back into the game with three runs in the third. The Dons took advantage of their last chance, tying the score with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bears plated a run in the top of the eighth and then shut the door on the home team.
Tuesday marked a return to region play with a trip to Green Canyon, where there was no such drama as the Bears took care of the Wolves, 13-1 in five innings.
Bear River headed to Hyrum on Wednesday to face Mountain Crest, prevailing in a defensive struggle, 2-0, courtesy of two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The big game of the week was in Millville on Thursday, where the Bears headed to face region-leading Ridgeline. The Riverhawks had handed Bear River its only region loss so far, not to mention having knocked the Bears out of last year’s playoffs.
Ridgeline reaffirmed its position atop the standings, winning 5-2. With the score tied at 2-2, the Riverhawks plated three runs in the fifth, then held the Bears scoreless for two more frames to seal the win.
Friday brought a visit from Snow Canyon, which came to Garland and left with a 5-2 win. The Warriors lead the Region 10 standings and figure to be a factor in the upcoming state 4A playoffs. Before the evening start, the Bears honored seniors Baylee Sorensen and Kate Dahle.
The week was not over, as the Bears participated in the Cache Valley Invitational, going 3-1 on Saturday as they beat Uintah, Layton and Stansbury, but lost a nailbiter to Grantsville, 1-0 in eight innings.
Region play wraps up this week as the Bears hosted Sky View on Monday (after the Leader went to press) in another critical game and headed to Logan on Tuesday. They will step out of region play again to host Bingham on Wednesday in the final home game of the regular season, starting at 3:30 p.m. in Garland.
After traveling to Sky View on Friday to wrap up the Region 11 schedule, the Bears are scheduled to end the regular season Monday, May 8 at Springville. The 4A playoff bracket will be reveled on Tuesday, May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.