There was no letting up last week for the Bear River softball team, which remained focused in a two-game dismantling of Hurricane High to start its 2021 playoff run.
The Bears took care of the Tigers 12-0 on Friday and followed that up with another shutout, 10-0, on Saturday. The series sweep earned Bear River a trip to this week’s championship rounds at Spanish Fork High beginning Wednesday.
On Friday afternoon, the Bears jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and slammed the door with eight runs in the fourth. Five different Bears hit doubles including Kate Dahle, who also pitched the complete game and earned the shutout win.
The girls picked up Saturday morning right where they left off, again going up 4-0 in the first inning and forcing another early ending due to the run rule. McCall Maxfield had a triple and drove in three runs. Jordyn Warren and Baylee Sorensen split time in the circle, with Warren picking up the win.
Up next is a date with No. 7-seeded Uintah at noon Wednesday at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex. The Utes earned their spot by taking care of Mountain Crest in two games in the regional round.
The winner advances to face the winner of No. 3 Snow Canyon versus No. 6 Crimson Cliffs later on Wednesday. The losing teams from those games will fall to the single-elimination track of the bracket and play each other, also on Wednesday, for the chance to keep their championship hopes alive.