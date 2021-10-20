Support Local Journalism

Bear River Middle School had a great assembly on Friday, Oct. 1, titled, “Stand 4 Kindness” with a guest speaker Chad Hymas and TJ from Stuntmasters.

Chad Hymas told about his journey through getting paralyzed and how you should always be kind to someone who has a disability because you never know what they’re going through.

TJ from Stuntmasters came to our school to show us his skills on a bike. He did all sorts of cool tricks with his bike like flips and spinning in the air.

This assembly was a good reminder of why you should never be rude and always be kind to others.

Photos by Cathe Runyan

