Speaker helps BRMS students 'Stand 4 Kindness' By Grace Gustafson Special to the Leader Oct 20, 2021

Bear River Middle School had a great assembly on Friday, Oct. 1, titled, "Stand 4 Kindness" with a guest speaker Chad Hymas and TJ from Stuntmasters.Chad Hymas told about his journey through getting paralyzed and how you should always be kind to someone who has a disability because you never know what they're going through.TJ from Stuntmasters came to our school to show us his skills on a bike. He did all sorts of cool tricks with his bike like flips and spinning in the air. This assembly was a good reminder of why you should never be rude and always be kind to others.Photos by Cathe Runyan