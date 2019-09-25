With Utah's 2019 big game archery hunt already in the books, it's time for the main event.
The muzzleloader hunt started today, and the regular rifle hunts are coming up in October. As if anyone needed help getting in the mood, the Leader reached out and asked you, our readers, to send in your best stories and photos about your hunting, fishing, or other outdoor experiences.
The responses we received ranged from a woman who took all of 20 minutes to bag her first deer to a once-in-a-lifetime quest for a trophy mountain goat.
If you're headed out on a hunt soon, please be safe, and hopefully you'll creating lasting memories, and perhaps a story to share with us.
Happy hunting (and fishing)!