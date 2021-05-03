The Bear River girls golf team played its final two regular season tournaments last week, traveling to Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield on Tuesday and and Logan River Golf Course on Thursday for one last time this season.
On Tuesday, the Bears shot an overall team score of 420 to take fourth place behind Green Canyon (370), Ridgeline (371) and Mountain Crest (404). Kelbie Jensen and Lexie Bingham both shot 102 to lead the Bears.
The girls followed that up with a 425 on Thursday, finishing in fifth place behind Ridgeline (376), Green Canyon (384), Logan (406) and Mountain Crest (412). Morgan Rose shot a 104 to lead Bear River.
The Region 11 championships were scheduled for Monday this week at The Barn Golf Club in Pleasant View, followed by the 4A state tournament at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Taylorsville on May 12-13.
BOYS SOCCER
The Bear River boys soccer team finished the season last week without tasting victory, but gained valuable experience for a squad that aims to be more competitive next season.
After closing out the regular season with a 4-1 loss at Ridgeline last Tuesday, the Bears traveled to Eagle Mountain to take on Cedar Valley in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, with the host Aviators taking a 5-2 victory.
Bear River finishes the season at 0-10 in Region 11 play and 0-15 overall.
BOYS TENNIS
The Bears took 5-0 losses to Ridgeline last Tuesday and Green Canyon on Thursday to close out the regular season. The Region 11 tournament will be held this Wednesday and Thursday at Green Canyon, followed by the 4A state tournament May 14-15 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.