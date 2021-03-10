Mother Nature played one of her spring tricks last week — she teased us into thinking the warm season had started. She even led us to think no layering was necessary when outside in the sunshine.
No way. That sneaky breeze kept the second layer on while nipping the nose and ears despite the beautiful sunshine. Guess we will have to wait to start the yard work and wear the shorts.
The month of March is full of interesting events. Sunday, March 14, Daylight Savings Time will begin. This is the annual duel of moving the clocks either forward or back, whichever works. The very same week, Saturday, March 20, is the real, true first day of spring. Winter will be officially over. Right.
A city-sponsored Easter celebration is under discussion by the city council, as are July 4th activities.
During the discussion of the $86,500 needed to complete the interior of the maintenance building, $60,000 will come from impact fees ($20,000 from the sewer fund and $40,000 from the water fund), with the remaining $26,500 coming from the general fund. The maintenance employees will now get started on the interior construction.
Mayor Brett Merkley said the city attorney, Craig Smith, will be meeting with council members for some training prior to the next council meeting on March 16. Smith wrote the Rules and Procedures document, which the council has adopted. Councilwoman Karen Caldwell proposed to amend this document numbered XIII, Decorum by including “and Chairperson” under #1 — Conduct of members of the Council.