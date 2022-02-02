On December 7, 2021, the Tremonton City Council adopted Ordinance 21-12, zoning and approving a development agreement on approximately 135 acres of annexed land known as the Rivers Edge Subdivision at the east end of town. Ordinance 21-12 gives the builder approval to construct up to 245 single family homes, 210 townhomes, and 264 apartments on our ever-shrinking agricultural land around Tremonton. And this was done even though an enormous number of citizens opposed this. Combining this with the other massive building approvals in the last couple of years, our population may grow by over 60% in less than a handful of years, which will drastically change the culture of our City. Taxes will also increase due to the need for more culinary water, more water treatment facility capacity, more staff for law enforcement, fire protection and EMS response, as well as the need to enhance our road and school systems.
To Slow the Grow, a referendum has been submitted to the City that would require an election to take place this November to decide whether to repeal Ordinance 21-12. If passed, the citizens could then direct the City Council on how to re-zone this land for low density housing. Or, the City Council could do this on their own to meet the wishes of their constituents, thus preserving our culture and avoiding such high tax increases. Should they do otherwise, they would rob Tremonton of its history and character as a rural, agricultural area.
Utah’s referendum system requires that Tremonton’s active registered voters sign a petition approving this proposal in the next few weeks, with at least 1,525 valid signatures. You can expect petitions to be available soon for your signature. Please help preserve our town’s culture and oppose large property tax increases by signing one.
Tremonton is one of the greatest cities in Utah. Many of us want to be here because of the current culture and the current level of taxes. Ordinance 21-12 has the potential to significantly alter our culture and increase our taxes, making the City unaffordable or undesirable to many of its current residents. This feeling was shared with the City Council well before they passed Ordinance 21-12. Yet, even with the overwhelming opposition to this Ordinance from Tremonton’s citizens, the City Council chose to reject the citizens’ wishes and override them. This referendum, if passed, would support a direct democracy whereby the citizens utilize a legal method to repeal this Ordinance and encourage the City Council to re-zone this property to low density residential housing. Hopefully, you’ll join so many of us who want to prevent irresponsible growth in our City.
Mike Linford
Tremonton