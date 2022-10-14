Deer hunt

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking deer hunters to report possible poaching incidents during the general deer hunt, which runs from Oct. 22-30 this year.

 Courtesy Photo/Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

With Utah’s biggest hunt of the year set to begin this weekend, state wildlife officials are hoping the extra eyes and ears out in the field can help in the ongoing fight against poaching.

Several hunting seasons are already in full swing, and Utah’s general-season deer hunt starts Oct. 22. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are hard at work patrolling the state to protect wildlife and to make sure hunters are obeying the laws.

