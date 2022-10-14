With Utah’s biggest hunt of the year set to begin this weekend, state wildlife officials are hoping the extra eyes and ears out in the field can help in the ongoing fight against poaching.
Several hunting seasons are already in full swing, and Utah’s general-season deer hunt starts Oct. 22. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are hard at work patrolling the state to protect wildlife and to make sure hunters are obeying the laws.
Officers contacted more than 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people in August and September. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals including big game, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big-game species.
During that same time frame, officers issued 569 citations, and will continue to investigate other violations and turn them over to the court system.
“Hunters need to take the responsibility of knowing the law, having a current hunting or combination license and knowing what species and areas their permits allow them to hunt before they go out into the field,” DWR Lt. Chad Bettridge said.
From Aug. 1 to Sept. 23, conservation officers also received 240 tips through their reporting tools, which they say is incredibly valuable in helping them investigate poaching cases. There are currently 53 DWR officers patrolling all of Utah, and they can’t be everywhere.
“We need your help,” Bettridge said. “Please keep your eyes and ears open and report suspicious activity to us. Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws, which help with wildlife conservation and maintaining healthy populations, and also keep our recreating public safe.”
While wildlife violations can happen any time of the year, a spike typically occurs during the fall hunting seasons. The DWR has several suggestions for those who want to help fight poaching:
• Get a license plate number: This is the most critical piece of information you can provide to conservation officers. In the absence of a plate number, information including the type and color of the vehicle, how many people were involved, a description of what was seen, and GPS coordinates can also be helpful.
• Don’t confront someone who might be committing a violation. Observe from a distance and take note of as many details as possible.
• Report the information to the DWR by calling the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 1-800-662-3337. The UTiP hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the number is printed on hunting and fishing licenses.
Reporting can also be done via the UTDWR Law Enforcement app, texting officers at 847411, and report online through the DWR website, wildlife.utah.gov.
Another option is to call the nearest local police dispatch, but only if you’re certain you have witnessed a poaching violation, you can’t find the UTiP number and you feel the incident must be reported immediately.
Please remember that the UTiP hotline is not an information line. Only call it to report possible poaching and other wildlife-related crimes.
DRONE TEAM ON DUTY
The DWR has a new tool in its box this year with the recent launch of its first conservation officer drone team. There are currently five investigators assigned to the drone team throughout the state.
Similar to the K-9 conservation officer team, these specialized drone officers will be called to assist with a variety of things, including documenting crime scenes; searching for evidence and locating illegally taken wildlife; assisting landowners by investigating illegal trespassing on private property; helping other law enforcement agencies with search-and-rescue efforts; assisting biologists with wildlife surveys; documenting boating accidents; investigating hunting-related shooting incidents; and investigating wildlife/human encounters.
CHECKING DEER FOR DISEASE
Utah hunters are once again being asked to bring their harvested deer to various stations across the state so DWR biologists can test the animals for chronic wasting disease, a relatively rare transmissible disease that affects the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose.
The disease was first discovered in Utah in 2002 in a buck deer taken during the rifle hunt near Vernal. Currently, 158 mule deer and 3 elk have tested positive for CWD in Utah. However, it isn’t widespread in the state and is only found in six hunting units in Utah — primarily in a few counties in central, northeastern and southeastern Utah.
The DWR sets up monitoring checkpoints on all hunting units in the state — on a five-year rotation — in order to sample the deer populations for the disease. Hunters who go to the check stations will receive a free CWD test if they harvested a deer on one of the units being sampled this year. Hunters will need to leave about six inches of the animal’s neck and windpipe attached below the jaw so that DWR employees can remove the lymph nodes for sampling.
DWR employees will also ask the hunter a few questions, including the location where the animal was harvested. The entire process will only take a few minutes.
In northern Utah, The DWR will provide free CWD tests for deer harvested from the Morgan-South Rich, East Canyon, Chalk Creek, Kamas and North Slope units. To get your deer tested, visit one of the following locations:
• The Mountain Dell Reservoir exit on westbound I-80 and Highway 65 on Oct. 22-23, from roughly 10 a.m. to dusk each day.
• The Mountain Green Rest Area on westbound I-84 on Oct. 22-23, from roughly 10 a.m. to dusk each day.
• Coalville on the Chalk Creek Road, across from the Summit County Search and Rescue building, on Oct. 22-23, from roughly 10 a.m. to dusk each day.
• West of Kamas on Highway 248 at the Browns Canyon pull-off on Oct. 22-23, from roughly 10 a.m. to dusk each day.
• The DWR Ogden office — by appointment only — at 515 E. 5300 South from Oct. 24-28 and on Oct. 31, from 2–5 p.m. each day. Call 801-476-2740 to schedule an appointment.
