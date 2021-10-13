The last remaining summer fire restrictions in northern Utah have been removed, allowing for campfires, residential burning and other activities during the height of hunting season and as people look to clean up their properties before winter sets in.
Last week’s lifting of Stage 1 restrictions by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands on state-owned and unincorporated private lands in northern Utah means campfires are once again allowed in undeveloped campsites outside of national forest and other federal lands. It also means that Box Elder County landowners can obtain permits to burn yard debris on their properties through the end of October.
Agricultural burning is permitted year-round for properties that meet certain criteria. The fall residential burning window typically opens on Sept. 15, but was delayed this year as the state kept fire restrictions in place longer than usual because of elevated fire danger brought on by severe, persistent drought.
Box Elder County residential permits can be obtained by calling (435) 734-3345. Burning is allowed during daylight hours Monday through Saturday, and permits are issued from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Advertisement
Burns must be attended at all times, with a water source readily available to extinguish the blaze. Certain materials including trash, tires and oil may not be burned.
The residential burn window closes at sundown on Saturday, Oct. 30.
While the summer of 2021 brought some of the hottest and driest conditions in recent memory to Utah and smoke from large blazes in California and Oregon darkened local skies for much of the summer, the local wildfire season was relatively calm. Fire officials locally and around the state say the public played an important role in keeping the number of human-caused fires down.
While the lifting of state-level fire restrictions marks the end of the most dangerous part of the local wildfire season, officials warn that the potential for ignition still exists. Year-round restrictions on fireworks and some other activities that could start fires remain in place.