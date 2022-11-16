Winter isn’t officially here for another month, but the freezing temperatures it brings have already descended on the Bear River Valley, contributing to higher heating bills at a time when inflation has already driven up costs for just about everything else.
The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.
Nationwide, the Energy Department projects heating bills will jump 28% this winter for those who rely on natural gas, used by nearly half of U.S. households for heat. Heating oil is projected to be 27% higher and electricity 10% higher, the agency said.
A number of factors are converging to create a bleak situation: Global energy consumption has rebounded from the start of the pandemic, and supply was barely keeping pace before the war in Ukraine further reduced supplies.
The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says energy costs will be the highest in more than a decade this winter.
Last month, Congress added $1 billion in funding to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion and making additional heating aid available for the start of the winter season. But that level represents an overall reduction from last year, when federal pandemic relief pushed the total energy assistance package past $8 billion.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
To help offset winter heating costs, Utah’s Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT) program offers financial assistance for eligible lower-income households in the state.
Questions can also be directed by phone to the HEAT Program line at (866) 205-4357.
Most Utah households rely on either Rocky Mountain Power or Dominion Energy for their heating needs, and both utilities offer help for those who qualify for the HEAT program.
Dominion’s Energy Assistance Fund offers a one-time $107 bill credit for this year, while Rocky Mountain Power is offering a $13.95 per-month credit through its Home Electric Lifeline Program. Consumers are encouraged to apply for both of these during through the HEAT application process.
Some locals still prefer to heat their homes using wood stoves or fireplaces, but for those who might be interested in switching to gas and meet certain requirements, Utah has a program that can help pay for the conversion.
The state’s Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program offers up to $4,300 to help with the cost of upgrading wood stoves or fireplaces to gas-fired appliances. For more information on that program, visit stoves.utah.gov
If you are in danger of shutoff, you may contact your local HEAT office for crisis assistance. The HEAT office for Box Elder County can be reached at (435) 723-1116.
BE MORE EFFICIENT
For households that don’t qualify for financial assistance, the best option for saving on heating costs is taking measures to increase energy efficiency, and both major utilities in Utah offer incentives to that end.
Rocky Mountain Power offers rebates on things like heat pumps, duct insulation and smart thermostats through the company’s Wattsmart program. For more information, visit www.wattsmarthomes.com or call (888) 221-7070.
Dominion’s ThermWise initiative helps homeowners with expertise on how to increase their energy efficiency. Customers arrange for an expert from the utility to visit their home and perform an evaluation, then provide a tailored list of suggestions for energy conservation.
Like Wattsmart, ThermWise also offers rebates for certain types of energy-efficient equipment. Visit www.thermwise.com for more information, or call (800) 323-5517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.