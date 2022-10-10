Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is advising all domestic bird owners in Utah to be prepared for an increase of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza cases as the fall migration of wild waterfowl starts.

Despite an outbreak that has affected many parts of Utah this year, specific cases of the highly contagious disease have not been confirmed in Box Elder County yet. Still, the virus has been found in neighboring counties, and officials are urging local bird owners and producers to take measures to limit its spread.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.