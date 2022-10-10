The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is advising all domestic bird owners in Utah to be prepared for an increase of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza cases as the fall migration of wild waterfowl starts.
Despite an outbreak that has affected many parts of Utah this year, specific cases of the highly contagious disease have not been confirmed in Box Elder County yet. Still, the virus has been found in neighboring counties, and officials are urging local bird owners and producers to take measures to limit its spread.
“This disease poses a threat to our poultry industry, backyard hobby flocks, and human health,” said state veterinarian, Dr. Dean Taylor. “HPAI is extremely contagious and easily spread among birds. Caution should be taken by bird owners to prevent spread of this disease.”
Utah has experienced many cases of HPAI in the spring and summer months, affecting Cache, Weber, Salt Lake, Utah, and most recently, Sanpete counties. Currently, Sanpete county has eight turkey farms that tested positive for HPAI in the last two months. UDAF is working with USDA officials to contain the disease in this area.
More recently, UDAF confirmed an additional three cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on turkey farms in Sanpete County during the last week of September, totaling eleven farms impacted by the disease. All turkeys on these premises have been depopulated to prevent further spread of the disease, resulting in the death or necessary euthanization of more than 400,000 turkeys in the area.
"While the loss is significant for these farms, at this time, food shortages are not expected with current numbers" even as Thanksgiving approaches, according to a news release from the department. "The situation is still ongoing and is being closely monitored by UDAF and USDA officials in efforts to contain the disease and prevent further impact."
Members of the public should stay away from premises with known cases and locations where officials are working to contain the disease to avoid coming in contact with HPAI.
UDAF is asking for the public’s help to prepare for this expected increase of HPAI cases. All domestic bird owners, including backyard chicken flocks, ducks, geese, turkeys, gamebirds, etc., should strengthen their biosecurity practices. If possible, birds should be kept locked inside enclosures to avoid contact with migratory birds. Flocks should not have shared water, feed, or grazing sources with wild bird habitats.
Indicators of HPAI in avian flocks are high death loss, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds. If birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, it should be reported to the state veterinarian immediately at statevet@utah.gov.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. One case of this strain of HPAI has been detected in the United States.
