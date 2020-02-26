There needs to be a correction in the February 5, 2020, column. Although Corinne does claim lovely young women, we can’t claim them all. Brooklyn Baton, Miss Utah Teen USA, is the daughter of Roger and Lisa Baton, not Shane and Lisa Baton. So sorry for the confusion.
In the absence of Mayor Brett Merkley, councilman Kelly Donovan acted as mayor Pro-Tem and conducted the recent Corinne Council meeting, which centered around community safety.
Citizen Julie Reeves asked about the city’s current plan of safety in the town stating the need for police patrols in neighborhoods. Unknown persons have been seen cutting through yards resulting in some theft.
Sheriff’s Deputy Braegger went over monthly and yearly statistics showing the number of calls needing assistance consistent with those of the same month of the previous year showing crime rate, on the average, has not increased. He encouraged anyone to call the sheriff’s office when something looks odd or suspicious. It is better to call and not have a problem than have a problem and not call. Documentation is important for any future reference, he said.
Reeves asked about the possibility of a part-time police officer in the city. Would a neighborhood watch program help deter crime? The city needs to be proactive, not reactive for the safety of citizens, she stated.
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell responded that she is the person on the council over emergency preparedness and is taking this responsibility for citizen safety seriously. She asked if the sheriff’s department could be put under a contract to spend more time in Corinne. Deputy Braegger answered in the affirmative, but cautioned that the issue of handling citations through the city would involve having a judge, a defense attorney for those who could not afford counsel, etc. The council could look into this idea, if desired.
The Box Elder County Emergency Prepardness division is active trying to be prepared for any disaster. Although flooding may not be an issue in this area, earthquake, liquefaction, isolation, all possible happenings that could occur and would need immediate attention and active preparation is important. Councilwoman Caldwell agreed and will attend meetings where this will be discussed.
Malina Riser from the mosquito abatement district reported on the activities of the department. She stated that citizens can call and request that no spraying be done on a certain date if a family get-together or outdoor activity is planned. The number is (801) 430-3274. Please call several days in advance of the request.
City Recorder Kendra Norman reported that approximately 111 dog tags were issued on the license day held earlier in the month, which is about half the dog population in town. Letters will be issued to non-compliance owners requesting immediate payment.