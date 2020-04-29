Congratulations go to Kris Udy for winning the county convention with the most votes of all the delegates. Boyd is continuing to campaign for and with Kris in her bid for Box Elder County Commissioner.
At the ranch, Boyd is helping with branding, marking, vaccinating, doctoring and tagging this year’s young calves. When these young ones get back to their mothers, the pairs are moved to the mountain pastures. This helps conserve the coming spring grasses on the winter pasture for the coming winter months. The cowboys feel this is a little early, but conservation is a priority.
Starr Mitchell reports mowing their lawn for the first time this year. In spite of the colder weather, she says there was sure “lots of grass!”
Jim helped Starr transplant more plants to bigger pots to keep growing until they can be set into the ground. These plants were the tomatoes, peppers, etc. The couple also started some seeds in little pots. They were the zucchinis, cucumbers and pumpkins. The Mitchells hope to be able to set these into the ground as soon as they are ready, but after all danger of frost.
Both Mitchells talked with granddaughters Gabi and Madi on the telephone. Starr also sends letters to the girls so Gabi can read them to their little sister. Jim also draws pictures for Madi to look at and laugh with Gabi.
Orson and Jeannette didn’t travel anywhere last week. They did take a short drive on Sunday through parts of Box Elder County.
The couple is enjoying home church. They listen to rebroadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, and have a lesson. They also can listen to the televised sacrament meeting on Channel 11 on Sundays.
Laura Wheatley says her children and Zane are completely moved from their home here at Promontory. The girls are excited about their new home in Tremonton.
Home school has been conducted as usual, and all four young ladies are doing well. Kate, number four, is still doing a good job of preschool on the computer.
The Wheatley family has been quite limited in doing or going due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
As an afterthought about moving, Laura says it “will be a culture shock for sure, moving from no neighbors to wall-to-wall neighbors.”
Winnie Richman says “Hi” to Jerry Checketts, and thanks him for being a longtime loyal reader of this column. “It was pleasant to talk with him,” Winnie says.
Tuesday, Winnie drove to the Bear River Valley Co-op to get more grain for her fattening steers. Son Aaron came with April to unload it. “Thank you, Aaron,” Winnie says gratefully. The couple stayed to chat for a while.
Wednesday, since there still is no art class, Winnie and dear friend Carolyn Carter took a short drive to Hyrum to see the dam. Unfortunately, the road was closed before they got there. They decided not to go the longer way, and returned to their homes.
Friday, Winnie went for more grain, and this time some bags of cat food. All went well, and daughter Heather Lott came out to unload it. Husband Greg came with her and they did chores. “Thank you, Heather and Greg,” Winnie says with gratitude.
Saturday, Winnie met with a real estate agent to sign for his services. She hopes things will work out for both her and the prospective buyers.
Sunday, after home church, son Lyle and great friend Tony came and helped Winnie with a few things around the ranch. “Thank you, guys,” Winnie says again very gratefully.