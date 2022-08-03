Please come help celebrate Steven C. and Alicia Simmons Millers’ 50th Wedding Anniversary. Their children will be hosting an open house on Saturday August 6, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. at the Garland Armory, 72 North Main Street, Garland, UT. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.
The Tremonton couple was married on Aug 3, 1972.
Steven was born and raised in Ogden UT, to John and Della Mae Miller. He Graduated from Weber High School, shortly after he served a Mission in Arizona, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Steven provided for his family with a career at Thiokol/ATK. His interests include hunting, fishing, and gardening. He is very passionate about the scouting program and had several callings to help the program and youth.
Alicia was born and raised in Ogden UT, to Les and Lola Simmons. She graduated from Weber High School. Alicia went on to further her education at Weber college and graduated from USU with a bachelor’s degree in education. Using her education to teach in Box Elder County School District, she taught in Snowville, Corinne, Brigham City and Tremonton. Her interest includes music, theater and reading.
Together they shared their love for sports and giving back to their friends and family. They both love to serve and help those in need. Steven and Alicia served a service mission at Peterson Park for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They love to support their children and grandchildren in whatever adventure/activities they get into.
Their children are Melissa (Bart) Caldwell, Shawn (Celeste) Miller, Kevin (Courtney) Miller, Meagan (Ryan) Savik, and Stacee (Jim) Miller. They have 25 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and still growing.