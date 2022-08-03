Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Please come help celebrate Steven C. and Alicia Simmons Millers’ 50th Wedding Anniversary. Their children will be hosting an open house on Saturday August 6, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. at the Garland Armory, 72 North Main Street, Garland, UT. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.

The Tremonton couple was married on Aug 3, 1972.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you