When an American flag measures 20 feet high and 30 feet long like the one that graces the towering flagpole in front of D.L. Evans Bank on Tremonton’s Main Street, it takes a team to handle it properly.
When the bank opened its Tremonton branch four years ago, management decided to bring back the tradition of flying the nation’s symbol atop the 80-foot-tall pole built decades ago under the direction of local business titan Jay Dee Harris.
As it turns out, maintaining the iconic Stars and Stripes is a regular job. The persistent wind and high-desert sun take their toll on many things, and Old Glory is no exception.
Tammy Capener, operations officer at the D.L. Evans branch, said the company replaces the flag two or three times a year to the tune of about $500 each time. Normally the task falls on the bank’s employees, but last week they got an assist from Boy Scouts of America Troop 126, which sent several eager young members over to help.
The scouts quickly but solemnly removed the old flag, giving it due respect by saluting as it was lowered and taking extra care not to let it touch the ground as they worked in unison to fold and stow it away for a retirement ceremony later.
Shortly thereafter, the bright new banner was unfurled and hoisted atop its perch, rippling in the same breeze that will eventually render it in need of replacement.
“They did a great job,” Capener said. “They made it look easy.”
Assistant Scoutmaster Jason Sayre makes a habit of looking at American flags displayed around town, checking them for signs of the general wear and tear that comes from being perpetually exposed to the elements.
“It’s just one of those things I’m cognizant of,” he said. “The wind just tears them apart, and up here we’ve got plenty of wind.”
Sayre knows a thing or two about the flag and what it represents, having recently retired from a 24-year career in the U.S. Air Force that introduced him to his new home in Box Elder County via Hill Air Force Base, and led to several deployments in the Middle East and other locations.
He said when a flag becomes worse for wear — “once you start seeing the fraying” — it’s time to give it a proper retirement ceremony, and that’s where Troop 126 often comes in.
Sayre said the troop regularly participates in flag retirement ceremonies, often during camping trips.
“It takes about an hour to do the ceremony, going through the process, describing what the colors and each stripe stands for and everything else,” he said. “It’s kind of a history lesson for the boys.”
A lesson they might be reminded of whenever they see the Star-Spangled Banner waving over the city as a result of their efforts.