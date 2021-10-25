Residents in 12 Box Elder County cities and towns who haven’t yet mailed in their ballots, or those who would rather vote in person, still have time and options to make their voices heard in next Tuesday’s local elections.
Approximately 23,000 ballots went out countywide in the mail this month from Portage to Willard. With some featuring a long list of candidates and others not so much, officials expect turnout to vary from one municipality to another.
Following a record-high turnout in the 2020 presidential election that brought long lines to polling places, the Box Elder County Clerk’s office is expecting a more modest turnout this time around.
County Clerk Marla Young said that while participation has increased noticeably since the county switched to a mail-based voting system, municipal elections typically draw less than half of registered voters.
“Generally we see 30 to 50 percent,” Young said, adding that cities with more candidates on their ballots tend to see higher turnout.
The deadline to register to vote by mail passed last week, but those who have already received ballots in the mail can still send them in, although they must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 1 to be counted.
For those who would rather drop their ballots off in person, there are 16 drop boxes set up around the county, including 24-hour boxes in Tremonton, Brigham City, Garland, Perry and Willard. Voters can use whichever box is most convenient for them, as long as they drop off their ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“You don’t have to drop it where you live,” Young said, adding that ballots are being collected from the boxes approximately once every two to three days.
Voters who prefer a more traditional route can also show up at their local city offices on Election Day, register to vote if they haven’t already and cast a ballot in person. Young said polls at each city and town will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.
The in-person option is also for those who recently changed addresses or didn’t receive a ballot in the mail for whatever reason. In-person voters must bring proof of identity and current residency to their local polling place.
Municipalities that are holding elections include Brigham City, Bear River City, Corinne, Deweyville, Garland, Honeyville, Mantua, Perry, Plymouth, Portage, Tremonton and Willard. Following are overviews of the choices in the Bear River Valley (see accompanying article for Tremonton information):
BEAR RIVER CITY
Megan Armstrong is running unopposed for mayor, while three candidates are vying for two city council seats: Joshua Dallin, Clinton Armstrong and Riggin Holmgren.
CORINNE
Shane Baton and Patty Tillman are competing for the mayor’s seat. Ann Whitaker, Danna Hutchison, Curtis Hansen and Wade Layton are up for two council seats.
DEWEYVILLE
Lesley Kendrick is running unopposed for mayor. Leslie Wheatley, Bunny Jo Barnett and Nathan Spackman are looking to fill two council seats.
GARLAND
City Councilmember Linda Bourne is challenging incumbent Mayor Todd Miller for a second time. Steven Peacock is defending his city council seat against Jeanette Atkinson and former councilmember Kevin Stay for a full four-year term, while Charles Bingham faces a challenge from Elizabeth Potter for a two-year term.
Jessica Olsen, who was originally disqualified from the ballot over what she said was a clerical error, is also vying for the two-year seat as a write-in candidate.
HONEYVILLE
Boyd Bingham is running unopposed for mayor. Kory Wilde, Bruce Nelson and David Hougaard are competing for two city council openings.
PLYMOUTH
Thomas Provins and Wendi Barker are facing off for the mayor’s seat, while Burke Udy, Charles Wilson and Jess Marshall are all seeking one of two open council seats.
PORTAGE
Grant Smith and Max Huggins are vying to become the town’s next mayor. Tyson Nelson and Lesley Smith are running unopposed for two council seats.