A storm that came through Utah late Monday and early Tuesday last week brought the heaviest rainfall Box Elder County has seen all year long, providing a much-needed boost to the drought-stricken region, although ongoing drought remains a major concern moving forward.
Some of the heaviest precipitation in the state fell upon eastern Box Elder County. While the storm covered all of Utah, precipitation totals varied widely throughout the state.
According to National Weather Service data, two locations — the Wellsville Mountains directly east of Elwood and parts of western Juab County — recorded between three and four inches of rain and were among just a handful of places in the Great Basin region to surpass the 3-inch threshold. The Bear River Valley from Plymouth to Bear River City recorded between one and two inches, while the Fielding area received upwards of 2.5 inches.
All of those numbers are well above the total amount of rain the area saw during the entire month of September, and were roughly equivalent to the total amount received all summer long.
Advertisement
The local rainfall totals paled in comparison to central California, which was pummeled by the same storm system earlier in the week and received more than a foot of rain in some areas.
Still, the local totals were impressive compared with normal standards. In a typical year, Box Elder County receives less than 20 inches of precipitation.
While the recent rain will help the water situation heading into 2022, approximately three-fourths of Utah, including Box Elder County, remains in either “extreme” or “exceptional” drought — the two most severe categories, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.