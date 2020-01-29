Gabriella Mitchell was in her first spelling bee last week. She got a medal for placing third in it. Her wise father told her: “This is a very special medal; it is not like some of your other competitions where everyone gets a medal. You worked hard and won third place out of everyone. I am so proud of you!”
After the spelling bee, her class had a field trip to the Salt Lake City museum. Gabi liked the dinosaurs and space exhibits best. She also told her parents she is beginning second grade math now.
Steven and Ashley’s younger daughter is learning her colors, numbers and letters. She can count accurately to 16. Grandma Starr says she loves to be read to. She listens well.
Laura Wheatley says basketball practice and games are going well for Everly and Georgia. Both are on the same team. Laura says “The girls are having fun learning to maneuver the ball around.”
Wednesdays are the busiest days for the Wheatley family, “Although having six kids makes almost every day seem busy!” Laura says. Laura took them all to visit Grandma Janie Wheatley, then afterwards Laura, Everly and Georgia went to activity day at Thatcher-Penrose 2nd Ward.
The Utah State Bookmobile visited the Wheatley yard. Laura and Kate went out and got books for everybody. Laura says she is trying to get Everly and Georgia interested in some of the classics … like Black Beauty. She also says the girls prefer books with more pictures so far.
The Wheatleys took baby daughter Kyra to church this past Sunday for the first time. “She was pretty good most of the time,” Laura says. However, Laura also says “Having six kids makes it always seem busy!”
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen drove to Salt Lake City twice last week. The first time, they took their quilting machine to be overhauled. The repair people said they would need to keep it to repair it before sending for the Poulsens to come pick it up.
The second time the couple drove to Salt Lake City, they visited Jeannette’s son and his son. They got caught in a really bad snowstorm on the way down. “It was very uncomfortable to drive in,” Orson says. However, he says the drive home was easier.
Orson is going to teach two of his horses to drive together. He wants them to be a team for driving.
Boyd Udy says all three of his family’s chariot racing teams won their races last Saturday. Boyd’s brother Jeff ran the fastest time of the day for the third time in a row. Michael Udy’s team ran the third fastest time of the day.
Boyd comments, “Our weather is just being winter. I’ll be ready for spring when it comes.”
Winnie Richman admits we need all the snow and moisture we’re getting, but “I hope the weather is good for my cows when they start calving in the latter part of February.”
Winnie had plans to go to Chuck-A-Rama in Logan last Monday with her sister in law, Gayle, but Winnie was just too sick. The friends made plans for Tuesday, and thoroughly enjoyed their meals and conversations.
On the way to Logan, Winnie stopped by the Farm Service office in Tremonton to find some papers for the past year and the coming year.
Winnie got home in time to do evening chores and watering, and watch the great Jazz win another game from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Winnie and good friend Carolyn Carter went to their art class in Clearfield. Both ladies made good progress on their new projects.
Thursday, Winnie again visited the Farm Service Agency. She is grateful to Stephanie and Sue for their help.
Friday and Saturday, Winnie was home! She went to do chores early, and climbed right back in bed afterwards.
Son Aaron and wife April came to the ranch Saturday afternoon. He fed the cows in the field, repositioned the bulls’ feed-through so the cows couldn’t get their hay, and April and Winnie did chores together — April did the most, Winnie has to admit. They didn’t have time to chat, but Winnie is very, very grateful for all their help! She found solace in watching the Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 123-101. Yes!
Sunday, Winnie went to choir practice after 10:30. The songs were beautiful. After sacrament, Winnie was in the library. It was busy enough to make the hour fly by. Home, a nap, chores and a quiet evening before early bedtime, finished Winnie’s day of rest.