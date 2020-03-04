We are thrilled to announce Kris Udy has signed up to run for Box Elder County Commissioner. We feel she is imminently qualified for the job. She would appreciate all the help she can get.
Boyd Udy will begin feeding with his team of nice, big draft horses soon. “I want warmer weather!” he says emphatically.
Boyd’s brother Jeff Udy got in the state championship cutter races and placed second. He will still go to the world finals in first place.
Laura Wheatley says husband Zane Wheatley has done some spring cleaning out in their yard. It looks really good and neat.
Everly and Georgia Wheatley played in their last basketball game last Saturday, and won again. Georgia made her first basket, too.
The older Wheatley girls and Laura did meal menus for the week. They talked about good nutrition and what each kind of food contributed to it. Then they made a grocery list. They all also watched the program on TV called “The Food Nanny.” It is on the KBYU-TV channel. They loved it.
The children are not doing too much outside yet because it is too cold. Baby Kyra has been a little sick lately, but not too bad.
Soon, the five-year-old soccer signup will be for Kate and Ruby. They are excited.
Gary Petit is staying with his son Tracy in Idaho. He is doing better.
Starr and Jim Mitchell didn’t get a chance to be with granddaughters Gabrielle and Madalynn last week. Starr says they accomplished many little, but important things at home.
The Mitchells enjoyed dinner with Starr’s brother Patrick up in Howell. He then came to their home for one of Starr’s great meals on Sunday. Starr says she is eager to get outside and start raking up leaves dropped by the first snow last fall. She does feel it should be a little warmer first. She is happy to report some hyacinths coming up near her home’s foundation.
Orson Poulsen was sick most of last week. He said he thought he had recovered, but it hit him again — harder. Jeannette had whatever it is called two weeks ago.
The Poulsens did get their quilting machine back from being overhauled. It works real good now. Orson comments their Levi quilts are all tied.
Winnie Richman enjoyed President’s Day. She had an old, big bull and a crippled cow hauled to Garland to Richard Holmgren’s stockyard late Sunday afternoon. Then she went in Monday to get them weighed and receive her paycheck. The bull was huge — 2,680 pounds! The cow was much heavier than Winnie had anticipated. She brought enough to pay off Winnie’s car early.
Tuesday, Winnie drove to Fixed Automotive in Brigham City to get her Jetta’s left rearview mirror put back in place. She’s not telling how it got knocked out of place. Travis Hansen did a good job. Winnie noticed his collection of one-dollar bills. She asked why he didn’t have any two-dollar bills. “I haven’t seen one of those in a long time,” he said. So, Winnie gave him hers. He said he’d put it up immediately. “Thank you, Travis, for fixing my car,” Winnie says gratefully.
Wednesday, since good friend Carolyn Carter didn’t feel well enough to go to art, Winnie also took the day off to rest and do a few things around the house.
Thursday, Winnie drove to Corinne for grain for her fattening steers. Aaron came and put it in the steel box in front of the steers’ feeders. “Thank you, Aaron,” Winnie says gratefully.
Saturday, Winnie attended the viewing and funeral of Rosalie Claudia Stokes Wells, a well-loved former resident of Promontory. She leaves a legacy of hard work, good, patient humor, and many useful talents. She also exhibited a daring-do attitude of “try it — you might like it.” She will be missed by family and friends alike.
Sunday, Winnie arrived at choir practice, almost on time, and enjoyed singing with fellow choir members. A substitute choir leader, Brian Petersen, worked them hard and well, accompanied by Deb Hudman on piano.
Home, a nap and chores almost finished Winnie’s day. However, she has a 1,000-piece puzzle on her card table in her living room. It is difficult! It occupied her until dinner, and after dinner until bedtime. It must be said that son Aaron and wife April helped feed the cows and do some chores, and stayed awhile to help Winnie with the puzzle. “Thank you, Aaron and April. I enjoy my time with you!”